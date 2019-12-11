Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Staying on shelf Wednesday
The Avalanche recalled Adam Werner from AHL Colorado, implying Grubauer (hamstring) won't suit up in Tuesday's game against the Flyers.
Despite deeming himself ready Monday and practicing fully Wednesday, coach Jared Bednar will keep Grubauer out as a precautionary measure while Pavel Francouz starts. Grubauer will aim to get back in the fold Friday against the Devils.
