Grubauer made 31 saves in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Wild.
He hadn't faced more than 30 shots in a game since Jan. 22, but the red-hot Grubauer was more than up to the task. The 29-year-old has reeled off six straight wins, allowing a total of only three goals over that stretch, and on the season Grubauer leads the NHL with a 1.74 GAA and five shutouts while ranking second in wins (18) and third in save percentage (.929).
