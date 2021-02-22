Grubauer will guard the home cage in Monday's game versus the Golden Knights, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Grubauer boasts a .936 save percentage and a 1.67 GAA through 12 games, ranking second in the league in both categories. His phenomenal play has been maintained through the last three games against Vegas, as he recorded a .939 save percentage and a 2-1-0 record. Even against a heavyweight like the Golden Knights, fantasy players should feel confident deploying Grubauer on Monday.