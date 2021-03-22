Grubauer will guard the road goal in Monday's game versus the Coyotes, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Grubauer is white-hot. He's won six straight games while letting in just three total goals, recording a .976 save percentage in the process. You're confidently starting him in fantasy, especially against the Coyotes' offense, which has scored nine goals over the past six games.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Stays hot with shutout•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Starting against Minnesota•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Win streak at five games•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Facing Wild•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Perfect in relief for win•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Strong again in win•