Grubauer will guard the home net in Saturday's game versus the Golden Knights, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Grubauer recorded his eighth straight win and his 20th of the season in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights, turning aside 18 of 19 shots in the process. He's been lights out all year, so fantasy manager will have a tough time benching him, even against the Golden Knights' seventh-ranked offense (3.26 goals per game).