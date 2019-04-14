Grubauer made 35 saves on 37 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win against the Flames in Game 2 of their first-round series.

It was a marked improvement across the board for the Avalanche, including their goalie. The win is Grubauer's second career postseason victory. His strong play in Game 2 allows the Avalanche to return to Denver with the series tied at 1, and likely gives the German goalie another start in Monday's Game 3.