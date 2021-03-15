Grubauer made 27 saves on 28 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Grubauer has given up two or fewer goals in five of his last six outings. The Kings were responsible for two games in that span, and they mustered just one goal on 46 shots against Grubauer. The German netminder improved to 15-7-0 with a 1.91 GAA and a .923 save percentage in 22 outings. He has another favorable matchup ahead if he gets Tuesday's start against the Ducks, a team averaging only 2.14 goals per game this year.