Grubauer made 30 saves in Friday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes during Game 2 of their first-round series.

The teams traded goals in the first and second periods, but Grubauer shut the door in the third and was rewarded when Andre Burakovsky found a late winner. The 28-year-old netminder now has a .933 save percentage through four playoff starts, and he'll look to push the Avs to the brink of a sweep in Game 3 on Saturday.