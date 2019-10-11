Grubauer stopped 39 of 41 shots in a 4-2 win over the Bruins on Thursday.

Grubauer allowed the first two goals of the game, but he settled in nicely and rejected 26 pucks from the Bruins over the final two periods. The German goalie has allowed only seven goals while winning all three of his starts so far. It's likely he'll tend twine again Saturday versus the Coyotes.