Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Strong in series-clinching win
Grubauer stopped 28 of 29 shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Flames in Game 5.
The win, Grubauer's fourth straight, sent the Avalanche to the second round. Grubauer finished the round with a 4-1 record, 1.90 GAA and a .939 save percentage. The Avalanche will face the winner of the Sharks versus Golden Knights series, with Grubauer likely to continue as the primary starter.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: In goal Friday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Stops 35 shots in win•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: In goal Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Solid in Game 3 win•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Draws Game 3 start•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Stops 35 shots in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...