Grubauer stopped 28 of 29 shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Flames in Game 5.

The win, Grubauer's fourth straight, sent the Avalanche to the second round. Grubauer finished the round with a 4-1 record, 1.90 GAA and a .939 save percentage. The Avalanche will face the winner of the Sharks versus Golden Knights series, with Grubauer likely to continue as the primary starter.