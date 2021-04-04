Grubauer stopped 27 of 28 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Blues.

Grubauer did his part to keep the game tied at 1-1 until Cale Makar's seeing-eye shot beat Ville Husso in the final minute of the third period. Since the start of March, Grubauer has won 13 of his 16 appearances. He's got a 23-7-1 record, a 1.76 GAA and a .929 save percentage through 31 contests. The German netminder is one of the best shot-stoppers in the league this year. He should be in goal again when the Avalanche begin a road trip in Minnesota on Monday.