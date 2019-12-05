Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Stymies Leafs to win third straight
Grubauer made 38 saves in a 3-1 win over Toronto on Wednesday.
Grubauer was terrific Wednesday, posting his second-highest save total of the 2019-20 season while notching his third consecutive win. The 28-year-old improved to 9-5-2 on the year with a 2.75 GAA and .916 save percentage.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Starting in Toronto•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Picks up lopsided win•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Battling Blackhawks on Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Lightly tested in win•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Hoping to right ship against Oilers•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Yanked after one period•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.