Grubauer made 38 saves in a 3-1 win over Toronto on Wednesday.

Grubauer was terrific Wednesday, posting his second-highest save total of the 2019-20 season while notching his third consecutive win. The 28-year-old improved to 9-5-2 on the year with a 2.75 GAA and .916 save percentage.

