Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Surprise start Saturday
Grubauer will start in the road crease Saturday versus the Coyotes, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Semyon Varlamov was expected to start in goal but fell ill before the game. Grubauer will now get the nod, and the 27-year-old has been stellar in his last two games with a .953 save percentage and 1.51 GAA. Pavel Francouz will work as his backup.
