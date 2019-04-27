Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Surrenders four in Game 1 loss
Grubauer allowed four goals on 26 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks in Game 1 of their second-round series.
The Avalanche hadn't played since they eliminated the Flames in five games on April 19, so the week off may have caused Grubauer to get a bit rusty. He should be between the pipes again for Sunday's Game 2.
