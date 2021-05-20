Grubauer allowed three goals on 35 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 2.

Grubauer was solid for the bulk of the first two periods before a somewhat sloppy (by his standards) third. A Nathan MacKinnon hat trick provided Grubauer with plenty of support to help the Avalanche take a 2-0 lead in the first-round series. The 29-year-old goalie has given up four goals on 58 shots, and he'll look to keep the positive play going in St. Louis for Friday's Game 3.