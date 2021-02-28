Grubauer allowed two goals on 25 shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

It was a close game through the first two periods, but the Avalanche popped in four goals in the third to make Grubauer's job easier. The German netminder improved to 10-5-0 with a 2.01 GAA and a .923 save percentage in 15 outings. The Avalanche's road trip continues Monday in San Jose, and there's a good chance Grubauer gets the starting nod in that contest. He's beaten the Sharks twice already this year, allowing just three goals on 48 shots in those two games.