Grubauer allowed two goals on 25 shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.
It was a close game through the first two periods, but the Avalanche popped in four goals in the third to make Grubauer's job easier. The German netminder improved to 10-5-0 with a 2.01 GAA and a .923 save percentage in 15 outings. The Avalanche's road trip continues Monday in San Jose, and there's a good chance Grubauer gets the starting nod in that contest. He's beaten the Sharks twice already this year, allowing just three goals on 48 shots in those two games.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Patrolling crease Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Falters versus Wild•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Facing Wild on Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Gets no support in shutout loss•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Stopping pucks against Vegas•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Escapes with win in open air•