Grubauer stopped 36 of 37 shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Despite the Golden Knights only dressing 15 skaters Monday, they still fired a large majority of the shots on goal. Grubauer was up to the task, only allowing an Alex Pietrangelo tally in the first period. The 29-year-old Grubauer improved to 29-9-1 with a 2.00 GAA and a .921 save percentage in 39 outings. The Avalanche play a back-to-back versus the Kings on Wednesday and Thursday -- Grubauer will likely get at least one chance to post his first 30-win season.