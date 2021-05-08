Grubauer allowed two goals on 17 shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Grubauer still wasn't as sharp as he's been at times this year, but he did just enough to help guide the Avalanche to a win. The German netminder improved to 28-9-1 with a 2.03 GAA and a .919 save percentage in a career-high 38 contests. Grubauer will likely serve as backup to Jonas Johansson for Saturday's rematch with the Kings.