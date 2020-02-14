Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Takes first loss in five starts
Grubauer stopped 35 shots Thursday in a 3-2 loss to Washington.
Grubauer couldn't be faulted on any of the three goals, which included a backdoor tap-in and a pair of deflections. The loss, his first since Feb. 1 at Philadelphia, put an end to Grubauer's four-game winning streak. He had allowed a grand total of four goals during that streak and will look to start a new one as soon as Saturday against Los Angeles.
