Grubauer gave up three goals on 33 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Grubauer was spotted a 2-0 lead late in the second period but couldn't keep the advantage into the intermission. The Sharks picked up momentum in the third period, and Erik Karlsson's power-play goal sent Grubauer to his first loss since April 7. The German netminder went 5-2-0 in seven games against the Sharks this year. He's at 27-8-1 with a 2.03 GAA and a .920 save percentage in 37 appearances overall. He's likely to continue to see a lot of playing time as the Avalanche jockey with Vegas and Minnesota for positioning at the top of the West Division standings.