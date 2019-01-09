Grubauer allowed seven goals on just 20 shots in a 7-4 loss to the Jets on Tuesday.

The Avalanche outshot the Jets, 41-20, and yet, they lost by three. Colorado was apparently content with Grubauer playing this entire game no matter how many goals he allowed, so any owners deploying him took one on the chin Tuesday. Don't give up complete hope on Grubauer because he has followed up his last two really poor starts with great performances, but he hasn't been consistent at all. Overall, Grubauer is 9-5-3 with an .893 save percentage and a 3.35 GAA.