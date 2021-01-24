Grubauer will defend the road net in Sunday's game against the Ducks, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Grubauer has won three straight games while accruing a .952 save percentage and a 1.33 GAA. He earned a 3-2 win over the Ducks on Friday in that stretch. The Ducks have yet to score more than two goals in a game, and they haven't converted on the power play despite 12 opportunities.