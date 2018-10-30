Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Taking on Vancouver
Grubauer will get the start in goal in Friday's road matchup with the Canucks.
Grubauer has been decent in limited action this season, posting a 3-1-0 record while maintaining a 2.76 GAA and .916 save percentage through four appearances. The German backstop will look to pick up a fourth straight victory Friday in a road matchup with a Canucks club that's averaging 2.69 goals per game this campaign, 25th in the NHL.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Turns 21 aside•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Guarding crease Friday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Turns aside 42 shots in win over Canes•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Between pipes Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Allows three in road win•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.