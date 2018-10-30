Grubauer will get the start in goal in Friday's road matchup with the Canucks.

Grubauer has been decent in limited action this season, posting a 3-1-0 record while maintaining a 2.76 GAA and .916 save percentage through four appearances. The German backstop will look to pick up a fourth straight victory Friday in a road matchup with a Canucks club that's averaging 2.69 goals per game this campaign, 25th in the NHL.