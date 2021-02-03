Grubauer stopped 27 of 28 shots in a 2-1 win over the Wild on Tuesday.

With Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) out, the Avalanche's offense was significantly reduced. That didn't bother Grubauer, who kept the Wild quiet, save for a second-period power-play tally from rookie Kirill Kaprizov. The 29-year-old Grubauer is humming along with a 1.67 GAA and a .934 save percentage to go with his 7-2-0 record in nine appearances. The German will likely get another go at the Wild on Thursday to finish off the teams' four-game series.