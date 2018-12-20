Grubauer will defend the cage for Friday's home matchup with Chicago, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Grubauer is coming off a 35-save win over the Canadiens on Wednesday that follows a previous three-game slump in which he went 0-1-1 with a 4.62 GAA. The German netminder figures to continue sharing duties in the crease with Semyon Varlamov unless one of the two can separate himself and grab hold of the No. 1 job.