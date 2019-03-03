Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Tending twine in Anaheim
Grubauer will draw the start against the Ducks on Sunday.
The 27-year-old is coming off his best start of the season, posting a 38-save shutout against Nashville on Feb. 23. He's still unreliable in most fantasy formats with an unsightly .896 save percentage and 3.26 GAA.
