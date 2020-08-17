Grubauer will patrol the blue paint for Monday's Game 4 showdown with Arizona, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.
Grubauer will be back in action after watching Game 3 from the sidelines while Pavel Francouz yielded two goals on 21 shots. The 28-year-old has turned aside 44-of-46 shots in two games this series and he'll look to give the Avalanche a big 3-1 series lead.
