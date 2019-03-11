Grubauer will defend the cage versus Carolina at home Monday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Grubauer is coming off an 18-save, shutout performance versus the Sabres on Saturday, so it shouldn't come as a shock to see coach Jared Bednar riding the hot hand. The starting job will likely continue to bounce between the German and Semyon Varlamov the rest of the way, unless one of the two netminders can clearly separate himself.