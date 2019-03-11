Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Tending twine Monday
Grubauer will defend the cage versus Carolina at home Monday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Grubauer is coming off an 18-save, shutout performance versus the Sabres on Saturday, so it shouldn't come as a shock to see coach Jared Bednar riding the hot hand. The starting job will likely continue to bounce between the German and Semyon Varlamov the rest of the way, unless one of the two netminders can clearly separate himself.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Two shutouts in last three starts•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Gets starting nod•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Pops into game for brief cameo•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Bested by Ducks•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Tending twine in Anaheim•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Makes Predators toothless•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...