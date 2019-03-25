Grubauer will face the Blackhawks again on Sunday.

Grubauer defeated the Avalanche on Saturday night, allowing just two goals on 31 shots. He and Corey Crawford will face off for the second consecutive night. The 27-year-old owns a disappointing 2.74 GAA and .912 save percentage this season, much worse than his numbers with the Capitals prior to this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories