Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Tending twine Sunday
Grubauer will face the Blackhawks again on Sunday.
Grubauer defeated the Avalanche on Saturday night, allowing just two goals on 31 shots. He and Corey Crawford will face off for the second consecutive night. The 27-year-old owns a disappointing 2.74 GAA and .912 save percentage this season, much worse than his numbers with the Capitals prior to this year.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Secures big win against Hawks•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Ready to face Blackhawks•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Withstands onslaught in key win•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Between pipes against Stars•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Playing extremely well•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...