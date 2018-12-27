Grubauer will defend the net versus Vegas on Thursday, Danny Webster of NHL.com reports.

Grubauer is back in the crease after getting pulled his last time out, in which he gave up four goals on 16 shots to the Coyotes. Even once Semyon Varlamov (illness) is fully fit to play, the two netminders figure to split the bulk of the duties the rest of the season.

