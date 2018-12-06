Grubauer will defend the cage for Thursday's road matchup with Florida, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Although Grubauer sat for the Avs' last trio of contests, he is still riding a three-game winning streak and hasn't lost in regulation since Oct. 9 (a stretch of eight games). If the German tender continues to play at this level, coach Jared Bednar is going to be hard pressed to keep him out of the crease.