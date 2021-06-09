Grubauer will protect the home goal in Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Golden Knights, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Grubauer will make his ninth straight start in the playoffs. He's allowed eight goals on 78 shots over the last two games, losing both as the Golden Knights evened the series at two games apiece. The German goalie will look to give the Avalanche a pivotal 3-2 lead if he can emerge with a win Tuesday.