Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Tending twine Tuesday
Grubauer will defend the cage on the road versus Minnesota on Tuesday, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.
Grubauer has given up just two goals in his previous three outings for a .972 save percentage. If he can continue to produce down the stretch, the German could finally supplant Semyon Varlamov for the starting job in the Mile High City. In his previous matchup with the Wild, the netminder gave up five goals on 28 shots and will look to significantly improve his performance Tuesday.
