Grubauer has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol after testing positive for the virus Wednesday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Grubauer is expected to miss at least two weeks as he recovers. At the time of this news, Grubauer was tied with Andrei Vasilevskiy with a league-high 25 wins to complement his .920 save percentage and 2.00 GAA. Devan Dubnyk and Jonas Johnasson will handle the work between the pipes for the time being.