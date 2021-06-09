Grubauer stopped 22 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Vegas on Tuesday.

Grubauer and the Avalanche appeared to be in good shape with a 2-0 lead after 40 minutes, but Vegas struck for a pair of goals in the first 4:07 of the third period and completed the comeback with Mark Stone's overtime tally on a partial breakaway. Neither of the other two goals could be pinned directly on Grubauer; the first came on a defensive turnover and the second on an easy backdoor tap-in. Still, Grubauer has allowed 11 goals over the last three games while seeing a 2-0 series lead slip away. He'll take a .925 overall playoff save percentage into Game 6 on Thursday.