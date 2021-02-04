Grubauer and the Avalanche won't play Thursday's game against the Wild after the game was postponed, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

The Wild have six players in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, while the Avalanche have one player in protocol. In turn, Thursday's game will be postponed to another date. The Avalanche's next scheduled game is Saturday against the Blues. The two teams play again Sunday, and Grubauer should start one of those games if they take place.