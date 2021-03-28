Grubauer made 31 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to Las Vegas on Saturday.

He played a strong game -- the Knights outshot the Avs in every period. Grubauer was the difference, but then got the raw end in overtime. Max Pacioretty fired a pass to Alex Tuch, but it deflected off defender Devon Toews' stick and hit the right post. When Toews tried to fire the puck out of Grubauer's crease, his stick broke and Pacioretty poked the puck in the net. The netminder has been an outstanding fantasy play this month. Grubauer hasn't lost in regulation since March 8 and is 8-0-1 in his last nine appearances.