Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Trampled by Wild
Grubauer stopped 23 of 28 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.
The Avs' backup was making his first start since Jan 8., but this performance won't earn him a bigger share of the workload in the second half. Grubauer has surrendered at least four goals in four of his last six outings. leaving him saddled with a 3.29 GAA and .895 save percentage, and he remains little threat to Seymon Varlamov's spot atop the depth chart.
