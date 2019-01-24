Grubauer stopped 23 of 28 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

The Avs' backup was making his first start since Jan 8., but this performance won't earn him a bigger share of the workload in the second half. Grubauer has surrendered at least four goals in four of his last six outings. leaving him saddled with a 3.29 GAA and .895 save percentage, and he remains little threat to Seymon Varlamov's spot atop the depth chart.