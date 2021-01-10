Grubauer is expected to start in Wednesday's season opener against the Blues, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Head coach Jared Bednar stopped short of confirming that Grubauer would man the crease Wednesday, but it's certainly trending in that direction. According to Rick Sadowski of NHL.com, Bednar even added that he expects Grubauer to handle around 60-65 percent of the starts this year, which rounds out to about 35 games. Grubauer posted a .916 save percentage and a 2.63 GAA over 36 games last year. The 29-year-old will get the first chance to capture a hot hand and separate himself from fellow netminder Pavel Francouz.