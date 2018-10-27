Grubauer stopped 21 of the 24 shots he faced Friday, earning the win in a 6-3 decision over Ottawa.

On the surface, there isn't much wrong with Grubauer's performance. He made enough saves in the first two periods to keep his team in the game, allowing the Avalanche to take over and bury the Senators. The low save percentage was a blemish on an otherwise solid night, and he's showing himself a capable No. 2 netminder.