Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Turns 21 aside
Grubauer stopped 21 of the 24 shots he faced Friday, earning the win in a 6-3 decision over Ottawa.
On the surface, there isn't much wrong with Grubauer's performance. He made enough saves in the first two periods to keep his team in the game, allowing the Avalanche to take over and bury the Senators. The low save percentage was a blemish on an otherwise solid night, and he's showing himself a capable No. 2 netminder.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Guarding crease Friday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Turns aside 42 shots in win over Canes•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Between pipes Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Allows three in road win•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Allows four in road loass•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.