Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Turns aside 42 shots in win over Canes
Grubauer stopped 42 of 43 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.
Making his second straight start and third of the young season, Grubauer was brilliant in securing the win as the Avalanche got out-shot 43-22 on the afternoon. The 26-year-old netminder now has a .925 save percentage, right in line with his performance the last two seasons with the Capitals, but he remains No. 2 on the depth chart for Colorado behind Seymon Varlamov.
