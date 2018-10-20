Grubauer stopped 42 of 43 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Making his second straight start and third of the young season, Grubauer was brilliant in securing the win as the Avalanche got out-shot 43-22 on the afternoon. The 26-year-old netminder now has a .925 save percentage, right in line with his performance the last two seasons with the Capitals, but he remains No. 2 on the depth chart for Colorado behind Seymon Varlamov.