Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Turns in stellar effort at home
Grubauer made 35 saves on 36 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Canadiens.
Apart from Brendan Gallagher's power-play marker that the Avs' netminder had little chance on, Grubauer was nothing short of sensational Wednesday evening, on his way to helping Colorado earn a much-needed win. The German-born goalie had lost his last three starts, but the win over the Habs improved his record to 8-2-3 with a 3.06 GAA and .904 save percentage this season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Set for crease time Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Thrown off key by Notes•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Between pipes Friday•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Another relief effort•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Appears in relief•
-
Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Fourth straight win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...