Grubauer made 35 saves on 36 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Canadiens.

Apart from Brendan Gallagher's power-play marker that the Avs' netminder had little chance on, Grubauer was nothing short of sensational Wednesday evening, on his way to helping Colorado earn a much-needed win. The German-born goalie had lost his last three starts, but the win over the Habs improved his record to 8-2-3 with a 3.06 GAA and .904 save percentage this season.