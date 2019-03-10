Grubauer made 18 saves Saturday in a 3-0 victory over Buffalo.

It was the second shutout of the season and eighth career for Grubauer. The Sabres barely mustered any pucks toward him until the last two minutes of the game, when he needed to be sharp to preserve the goose egg. Grubauer doesn't get a lot of action, but makes the most of it when he does. He has two shutouts and has allowed just two goals in his last three starts.