Grubauer (undisclosed) was deemed unfit to play for the start of training camp Monday by coach Jared Bednar, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.

This designation likely has to do with fulfilling quarantine protocols, though the possibility that Grubauer suffered a setback with his groin injury can't be ruled out until the team clarifies his status Tuesday. Pavel Francouz will work as Colorado's top goalie until Grubauer's ready to return.