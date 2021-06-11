Grubauer allowed five goals on 22 shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 6. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

With the Avalanche's season on the line, Grubauer turned in a dud. He didn't face a lot of traffic, but the Golden Knights got two goals from defensemen and another pair from their fourth line against Grubauer. The 29-year-old opened the postseason with six straight wins before suffering four straight losses in the Avalanche's second-round exit. The German is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer if he doesn't re-sign with the Avalanche.