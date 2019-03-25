Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Unlucky in OT loss
Grubauer stopped 40 of 42 shots but took an overtime loss in a 2-1 game with the Blackhawks.
Grubauer faced more than twice as many shots as Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford, and ended up snapping his four-game win streak in the second half of a home-and-home set. Grubauer's record dropped to 15-9-4 with a 2.71 GAA and a .914 save percentage. The German is still the hot hand in the Avalanche crease, and will likely guard the goal Wednesday versus Vegas.
