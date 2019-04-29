Grubauer stopped 31 of 34 shots in Sunday's Game 2 win over the Sharks, allowing the Avs to even up the series.

Grubauer and the Avs were much stronger after Game 1's hiccup. It got a little hairy at the end, with the Sharks scoring with 10 seconds left with the extra skater, but Grubauer and the Avs were able to hold on.

More News
Our Latest Stories