Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Victorious in Game 2
Grubauer stopped 31 of 34 shots in Sunday's Game 2 win over the Sharks, allowing the Avs to even up the series.
Grubauer and the Avs were much stronger after Game 1's hiccup. It got a little hairy at the end, with the Sharks scoring with 10 seconds left with the extra skater, but Grubauer and the Avs were able to hold on.
