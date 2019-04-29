Grubauer stopped 31 of 34 shots in Sunday's Game 2 win over the Sharks, allowing the Avs to even up the series.

Grubauer and the Avs were much stronger after Game 1's hiccup. It got a little hairy at the end, with the Sharks scoring with 10 seconds left with the extra skater, but Grubauer and the Avs were able to hold on.