According to coach Jared Bednar, Grubauer (lower body) was "a week or weeks away" when Colorado was eliminated from the playoffs, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

This doesn't come as a surprise, as Bednar already said Grubauer would likely miss the rest of the playoffs shortly after he suffered his lower-body injury. It does, however, leave Grubauer's status for next year's training camp in question. To make matters worse, the Avalanche are expected to pursue a starting netminder this offseason, whether it be through a trade or a free-agent pickup, so Grubauer may not even be worth rostering in fantasy leagues in 2020-21 depending on how things shake out. The 28-year-old German posted an 18-12-4 record with a 2.63 GAA and .916 save percentage in 36 regular-season appearances before posting a 5-0-1 record with a 1.87 GAA and .922 save percentage in seven postseason showings in 2019-20.