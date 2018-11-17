Grubauer will draw his second straight start Sunday against the Ducks in Anaheim, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Grubauer performed reasonably well against the Capitals -- his former team -- Friday night, as he yielded just two regulation goals, including a power-play marker, between 26 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss. A date with the Ducks very well could get Grubauer back into the win column, as that club only has three victories over its last 10 contests.

