Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Will cover cage Sunday
Grubauer will draw his second straight start Sunday against the Ducks in Anaheim, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Grubauer performed reasonably well against the Capitals -- his former team -- Friday night, as he yielded just two regulation goals, including a power-play marker, between 26 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss. A date with the Ducks very well could get Grubauer back into the win column, as that club only has three victories over its last 10 contests.
