Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer: Will get another shot at solving Wild
Grubauer will start Friday night against the visiting Wild, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Grubauer will get a chance to avenge for his pitiful performance against Minnesota after yielding seven goals on 33 shots to that Central Division club last Saturday. The German signed a three-year, $10 million deal in June, when it was assumed that he'd pose a serious challenge to Semyon Varlamov for the No. 1 job in Colorado -- that might still be the case since his internal challenger is 0-2-0 with a 3.67 GAA and .882 save percentage through a pair of preseason starts.
